JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy honors Ukraine President Zelenskyy with Courage Award

John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg presented to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the JFK Profile in Courage Award in a ceremony held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

In her speech, Caroline honored the President of Ukraine by highlighting his bravery during the deadly Russian invasion. Although President Zelenskyy is in Ukraine, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Ukraine, Yaroslav Brisiuck, accepted the award on his behalf.

“In a few exceptional cases when their political courage has inspired the world, we have given the Profile in Courage Award to an international elected official—and tonight is one of those,” Caroline said. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is doing the impossible every day.”

Kennedy said that democracy and freedom should always be defended. “His courage and his defense of democracy is reminding us all of what is most precious and fundamental to our way of life,” she added. “His bravery and courage are only exceeded by that of the people of Ukraine—and they are unifying the world, including Americans, to fight for freedom and the rule of law.”

In addition to President Zelenskyy, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney also received the Profile in Courage Award. “In 2019, she became the highest-ranking Republican woman ever in the House. But when former President Trump and others attacked our democracy, Congresswoman Cheney put country before party and her own political interest,” Jack said.

“Her independent stand cost her her leadership position, key supporters, and she has faced countless threats and public attacks,” he reportedly added. “But she has not wavered under pressure, serving now on the January 6th committee, and running for re-election back home.”

