Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for his ‘dear Russian friends’

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a 9-minute video on his social media feeds. In it, he talks about the war in Ukraine, addressing the Russian people and his fond experience with Russia.

The video starts with Schwarzenegger sharing the story of his biggest hero, Yury Petrovich Vlasov, a Russian heavyweight weight lifter who was Schwarzenegger’s hero for many years. They met at the World Weightlifting Championship in 1961, a moment that impacted Schwarzenegger’s future and choice in career. “All of the sudden, there I was, a 14-year-old boy standing in front of the strongest man in the world. I couldn’t believe it. He reached out to shake my hand. I still had a boy’s hand. He had this powerful man’s hand that swallowed mine. But he was kind, and he smiled at me. I will never forget that day.”

That meeting inspired Schwarzenegger paste Petrovich’s image above his bed, something that upset his father, who, like many, was prejudiced against Russians. “He got really angry, and we argued back and forth. He didn’t like Russians because of his experience in the Second World War,“ he said. ”You see, he was injured at Leningrad, where the Nazi army that he was part of did vicious harm to the great city and its great people.“But I did not take the photograph down, no. Because it didn’t matter to me what flag Yury Vlasov carried.”