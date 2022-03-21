Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Zoomed President Zelenskyy to donate millions of dollars

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to share how “impressed” and thankful he is with fellow Ukrainian Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher. The couple Zoomed the president to join the country’s efforts to stop the war and informed him that they’d raised $35 million for relief. According to the dignitary, the actors were among the “first” to respond to Ukraine’s “grief.”

“@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” President Zelenskyy tweeted on March 20.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is trying to help Ukraine and its people as the Russian attacks continue, shared a photo of the moment he spoke with the couple.

©UKRINFORM/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a salve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” Mila said in a video published on March 17.

“Our work is not done. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need,” Ashton added. “As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket: with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for a positive outcome for others.”

In addition to Mila and Ashton, other stars in Hollywood donating to Ukraine are Leonardo DiCaprio, Chef Jose Andres, Kim Kardashian, Bethenny Frankel, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and many more.