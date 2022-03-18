Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ raising more than $30 million for Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are sharing their gratitude after raising more than their $30 million goal, to provide aid for Ukraine amid the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion.

Loading the player...

The celebrity couple explained that while they have raised $34 million so far, from over 67,000 donations, their “work is not done,” as they want to ensure “that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need.“

The Hollywood actress said they are “overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” and will “provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” in reference to Ukrainian refugees that have been forced to leave their country.

The two stars donated $3 million to the fundraiser and now have a new goal of $40 million, encouraging everyone to donate, adding that “This is just the beginning to a very, very, very long journey.”

The pair also said they will “treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.“

“Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, so they can act now. As funding continues to come in,” Mila and Ashton explained.