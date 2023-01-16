Cate Blanchett and Brendan Fraser win big at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: See complete list of winners

Last night, the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza. More than 500 critics and journalists from around the world voted on the best of film and television. The award ceremony had a fantastic turnout of celebrities and notable absences, such as Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, who stayed home after testing positive for Covid-19. The beloved Michelle Pfeiffer took the stage to present Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kate Hudson presented the SeeHer award to Janelle Monáe. A recognition awarded to a person who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, challenges stereotypes and pushes boundaries.”

In the film category, the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won five awards, including best picture. Meanwhile, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ won best comedy and drama series on TV.

Scroll down to see the complete list of winner from the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Category: Film

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor winners

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (WINNER)

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director