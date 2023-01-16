Award season is finally here, and stylists, designers and fashionistas are really to shine on the red carpets. This past Sunday, January 15th, the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. With Chelsea Handler as the host and nominees such as Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh, the ceremony also took the opportunity to recognize the singer Janelle Monáe with the SeeHer award for her contributions as an activist advocating for gender equality and to defy stereotypes.

Unlike red carpets such as the Golden Globes or the Oscars, attendees for this award chose to wear more relaxed and playful looks. From how they styled their hair and makeup, highlighted their silhouettes, and played with color and unique and flattering cuts, scroll down to see our picks for best dressed for the occasion.

These are the celebs who dazzled with their style on the red carpet of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards: