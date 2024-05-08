Angelina Jolie vs Winona Ryder: Elisabeth Moss reveals ‘Girl Interrupted’ cast was divided in 2 groups

Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder starred in “Girl, Interrupted,” a film that followed a woman who spent 18 months in a psychiatric hospital. The dynamic between the characters of Jolie and Ryder is pivotal for the story, quickly shifting between friendly to tense, something that seeped into the film’s set, according to one of its stars Elisabeth Moss.

Moss has developed a great career following her work in “Girl, Interrupted”

Moss discussed her experience of making “Girl, Interrupted” on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Cameras Podcast.” She revealed that while the experience was incredibly rewarding and prolific for her career, she was only 15 years old and was very intimidated by the stars on set. “There were two kinds of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp... Off camera, but based on what was on camera, based on the script,” she said. “I was in the Winona Ryder camp. The Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. I was intimidated by the Angelina Jolie camp. I had no thoughts of ever being able to be in that camp.”

She shared that she’s since spoken to Jolie and that the two are friendly with each other, with her probably being unaware of what was going through Moss’ mind at the time. “I’ve spoken to Angelina since then and she’s lovely, but at the time it was just incredibly intimidating,” Moss continued. “I never brought it up. I’m sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway. I was just definitely not cool enough to be in her camp.”

Jolie and Ryder in the film “Girl, Interrupted”

Winona and Angelina’s relationship

Ryder has also discussed her dynamic with Jolie in previous occasions. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, she shared that she and Jolie never got close due to the nature of the film and their characters’ complex dynamics. “I think she needed to be able to look at me just as the character Susanna, not as Winona, so in a very respectful way she just kind of kept her distance,” she said.