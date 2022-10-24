Madonna and Cardi B reconcile after the singer took credit for paving way for women to embrace sexuality

Cardi B and Madonna are reconciling! The music legend seemed to have offended the talented rapper, after she opened up about the impact of her ‘S.E.X’ book, following the 30-year-anniversary of the launch.

“30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote.

She also detailed the contributions of her book after being criticized at the time. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

Cardi took offense after reading Madonna’s statement. “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the rapper said, referring to the last comment Madonna made, “You’re welcome bitc—s,” with a clown emoji.

“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi wrote. However Madonna decided to reach out to Cardi to share her perspective.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, to which the musician responded in a different tweet. “I love you Cardi B. Always have and always will.”