Cardi B welcomes her third decade with a big bash alongside her husband, Offset, in Los Angeles. For her big soirée, the rapper honored her roots by wearing Caribbean carnival costumes, paying homage to her Trinidadian and Dominican heritage.

The birthday girl celebrated in a stunning red bejeweled satin bodysuit paired with sheer gloves, a feathered train, and a feathered headpiece.

©Cardi B



Cardi B honors Trinidadian and Dominican heritage with carnival themed 30th birthday party

In contrast, Offset rocked a white suit and vest with a red tie. He completed the look with tinted sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Cardi B honors Trinidadian and Dominican heritage with carnival themed 30th birthday party

Cardi welcomed her celebrity friends at Poppy Nightclub, including Chance The Rapper, Ice Spice, GloRilla, and Chloe & Halle Bailey. “I wanna see sexiness,” the star said in a video on Twitter ahead of the party.

“It’s gonna be a very sexy show. It’s gonna be amazing; it’s gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?” she added.

©Cardi B



Cardi B honors Trinidadian and Dominican heritage with carnival themed 30th birthday party

After the celebration, Cardi took to social media to share a few snaps of her fit, with the caption: “Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids.”