Takeoff’s funeral: Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Justin Bieber, and more gathered to pay tribute to the late rapper

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Justin Bieber, Drake, and more, including thousands of fans, gathered at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11, to pay tribute and farewell Takeoff.
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper was known as one of the hip-hop trio Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset. The family hosted a funeral labeled “Celebration of Life,” in which everyone could grieve in community and remember special moments with the artist.
The event began at 1 p.m. ET and included scripture readings, reflections, performances, and a eulogy delivered by Pastor Jesse Curney III of the family’s New Mercies Christian Church. According to an official release from Migos, Takeoff’s family has been church members for 18 years.
Drake, Quavo, Offset, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Migos manager Kevin “Coach K” Lee shared words while Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and Justin Bieber performed. It was reported that around 21,000 people attended the arena.
Takeoff’s obituary
“There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world,” his official obituary reads, as reported by People. “Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our others on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many.”
Cardi B honors Takeoff
After the ceremony, Dominican rapper and Offset’s wife, Cardi B, took to social media to share heartwarming words with her friend and extended family members.
“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us,” she wrote on Instagram.
“This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”
“I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽,” she added.
“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made,” the rapper assures. “I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”
How to keep honoring Takeoff’s legacy
Fans can donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff’s legacy that intends “to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.”
Takeoff was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. He was playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston. In addition to the artist, TMZ reported two other people on the premises were also shot and taken to hospital. Quavo, who was also hanging out with Takeoff, was unharmed.
Takeoff is the nephew of Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall. Offset, whose name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is Quavo’s cousin.