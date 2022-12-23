New wheels! Ben Affleck drives Samuel in a custom electric Ford Bronco

Ben Affleck might have gotten an early Christmas gift after being on the nice list this year. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted driving his son Samuel to swim class in a brand-new Tiffany blue, electric Ford Bronco.

The truck looks like the same car on Gateway Bronco’s website. Their custom editions start at $150,000, $250,000, and $300,000, depending on the specs/options. It might be safe to say they got the best possible option.

It’s the newest addition to Affleck’s impressive car collection. Per Hot Cars, he has a Lexus RX, Tesla Model S, a classic Chevrolet Chevelle SS, a yellow Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The truck could be a gift from Ben’s new wife, Jennifer Lopez, who just debuted a new hairstyle. A source told Entertainment Tonight, JLo wanted this year to be extra special since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife. They said she wanted to “spoil” Ben and already had things picked out. Perhaps it was the Bronco?

It’s also their first Christmas with all the kids. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.