Romeo Santos’s baby announcement came along with new music and video. The New York-born Dominican surprised his fans with the release of “Solo Conmigo.” As a bonus, the music video premiere included the so-called “King of Bachata” in highly explicit scenes and his partner pregnant with his fourth child.

In “Solo Conmigo,” Romeo and his partner are lounging, looking into each other’s eyes, while Romeo sings to her. The clip also shows her stunning belly, which, based on the size, might be in her last trimester.

©Sony Music Latin / ARTIST SOLUTIONS



Romeo Santos announces fourth baby with a new song and video, ‘Solo Conmigo’

The announcement surprised the world as he is known for always keeping his loved ones away from the spotlight.

In January 2021, Romeo also announced his partner was pregnant with his third child, Solano. They also share Valentino. The singer’s eldest son is from a previous relationship—Alex Damián, who is already 20 years old.

The reasons for him to protect his private life

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HOLA! USA, in 2022, Romeo, whose real name is Anthony Santos, explained why he keeps his family away from the spotlight. “Honestly, although I have always been very secretive, my greatest pride is my children,” said the 41-year-old artist.

“I believe the artist has the right and control to choose what he exhibits and keeps. I know that some people want to see more, but that is something that I decide, and when my children want, they will have the freedom to go out and introduce themselves. When I revealed my eldest son’s identity, I asked him first. Alex made the decision,” he added.

Enjoy “Solo Conmigo”:

Directed by Fernando Lugo, “Solo Conmigo” takes Romeo’s fans through the connection of a love that was undisclosed and deep without the world watching. The single is part of Romeo’s most recent album release, Formula Vol. 3.