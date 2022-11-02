Romeo Santos enjoys a night out while looking unrecognizable on Halloween

People rarely see Romeo Santos in public spaces such as a club or a restaurant, but during Halloween, the Bachata global sensation makes sure to go all out. With the help of makeup experts, Santos transformed his face to look like a villain.

Although it is unknown the inspiration behind his costume, many believe he was a creepier version of Gargamel, one of the main characters of the Smurfs comic books and cartoons.

Santos also shared a few moves before heading out!

We are happy to see the King of Bachata let loose as he promotes his recent album Fórmula Vol. 3, which debuted at #1 “Top Album Debut Global” and “Top Album Debut USA” on Spotify and “Tropical Albums” on Billboard.

The New York-born Dominican and Puerto Rican descent star also released a song with Regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal. “Me Extraño,” composed by Santos, Nodal, and Édgar Barrera, tells the story of two men talking about the love of a woman.

In addition, for the first time, Romeo is nominated at Latin GRAMMY Awards in the “Best Long Form Music Video” category with his documentary “King of Bachata” and with Aventura and Bad Bunny in the “Best Urban Fusion/Interpretation” category with the song “Volví.”