New Music Friday: The Biggest Releases from Kali Uchis, Romeo Santos, Justin Bieber, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have new music for you to add to your playlist. Check out the hottest releases below, along with some epic music videos.



1. Kali Uchis - No Hay Ley

Kali Uchis is back with a fun Spanglish dance song about love. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said in a press release. “‘En el amor, no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”



2. Romeo Santos, Justin Timberlake - Sin Fin

Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake team up for a bachata power ballad. Their voices together make for a smooth and sexy song.



3. Joyce Santana, Young Miko, Villano Antillano, YOVNGCHIMI, Luar La L - Besties Remix

Joyce Santana is here with a remix to his collab with Young Miko, “Besties.” Villano is making history as Latin rap’s first prominent trans artist and has proved to be one of the best and most compelling rappers.

4. Wisin, Natti Natasha, Los Legendarios - Tiempo

Wisin, Natti Natasha,and Los Legendarios team up for a new song and music video, “Tiempo.” The song has an amazing rhythm and is going to be an undeniable hit for the rest of the year.