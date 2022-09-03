New Music Friday: The Biggest Releases from Kali Uchis, Romeo Santos, Justin Bieber, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have new music for you to add to your playlist. Check out the hottest releases below, along with some epic music videos.
1. Kali Uchis - No Hay Ley
Kali Uchis is back with a fun Spanglish dance song about love. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said in a press release. “‘En el amor, no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”
2. Romeo Santos, Justin Timberlake - Sin Fin
Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake team up for a bachata power ballad. Their voices together make for a smooth and sexy song.
3. Joyce Santana, Young Miko, Villano Antillano, YOVNGCHIMI, Luar La L - Besties Remix
Joyce Santana is here with a remix to his collab with Young Miko, “Besties.” Villano is making history as Latin rap’s first prominent trans artist and has proved to be one of the best and most compelling rappers.
4. Wisin, Natti Natasha, Los Legendarios - Tiempo
Wisin, Natti Natasha,and Los Legendarios team up for a new song and music video, “Tiempo.” The song has an amazing rhythm and is going to be an undeniable hit for the rest of the year.
5. Justin Bieber - Beautiful Love
Justin Bieber’s new sound comes with beautiful lyrics about life and love. “Beautiful Love” comes with a captivating music video.
6. Nicki Nicole - Nobody Like You
Nicki Nicole is back with her solo single “Nobody Like You.” The new trap and salsa-infused single touches on her struggle to overcome insecurities. “I wanted to talk a little bit about that. Tell my other self that there is no one like me. That the person who achieves their goals, their dreams, if they can project them, they can achieve them,” she told Remezcla.
7. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY - Bday
Mexican sensations, anti-boyband AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, make their long-awaited return with their single “BDay.” The feel-good Spanglish track takes 50 Cent’s famous hit “In Da Club” and reinvents it. Every member brings their unique artistry to the “M-Bop” song.
8. DE’WAYNE ft. Good Charlotte - Take This Crown
DE’WAYNE releases his newest single/video Take This Crown featuring Good Charlotte. “I was in the studio with Good Charlotte for the first time in 2017, this collaboration has been a long time coming. It’s such an honor to be on a record with these legends, so to have a video that shows the actual recording process with a song that’s so intimate, this feels great! “ De’Wayne said in a press release.
9. Alex Ponce- Descompliados
Breakout singer-songwriter, Alex Ponce, releases his latest song “Descomplicados” and its official music video. The synth-pop-infused track offers a dreamlike melody that transcends beautifully.
10. JID - Kody Blu 31
Atlanta rapper and Grammy-nominated artist JID shares a visualizer for the track “Kody Blu 31.” The video was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings, per a press release.