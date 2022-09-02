Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and more

Life goes on 💐 !!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further … Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe … music 🎶 ... creation ... producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration !!! I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels … I’m honored and I feel loved 💕 by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involement with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through !!! He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale ... You can lose your individuality on a fake tale of how other people may percieve you and some idiots like me fall into the trap cause unfortunately I do care … but at the end of the day … I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think ... to honor myself ... and value myself is the only way to something we all seek ... Self love … value of self ✨, and passing that on to every person I encounter !!! Here’s me in yellow being a fucking ray of sunshine in YELLOW … life is short … so smile like there’s no tomorrow 😊☀️💛 !!!