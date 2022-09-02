Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, so to help you relax and unwind, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis officially has the best “Teenage Dirtbag” photos.
@jamieleecurtis
Apparently I’m now on TikTok. HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE!♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus
2. Spencer Pratt
The Hills star Spencer Pratt comments on Kim Kardashian’s recent and bizarre photoshop failure accusations.
@spencerpratt
#greenscreen trapezius aren’t relatable♬ original sound - spencerpratt
3. Madonna
Madonna gets tattooed with her son David Banda.
@madonna
It’s a family affair……….,.❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥♬ Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit) [2022 Remaster] - Madonna
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and her team get ready for the VMA’s.
@taylorswift
Team All Too Well bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs… 🧣♬ Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
5. Camilo
Camilo has fun in an airport with his new song featuring Grupo Firme.
@camilo
Mmmm yo creo que no 😅♬ Alaska - Camilo & Grupo Firme
6. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson orders a dirty martini.
@thekatehudson
Shaken or stirred 🍸 @kingstvodka♬ Dirty Martini - Kate Hudson
7. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is all of us obsessed with the corn meme.
@parishilton
So sorry to everyone in my life but I literally can't stop singing the corn song 😂🌽✨ #ItsCorn#ItsGotTheJuice#ThatsHot♬ It's Corn - Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
8. Britney Spears
Britney Spears takes her dance moves from Instagram to TikTok.
@britneyspears
Life goes on 💐 !!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further … Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe … music 🎶 ... creation ... producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration !!! I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels … I’m honored and I feel loved 💕 by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involement with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through !!! He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale ... You can lose your individuality on a fake tale of how other people may percieve you and some idiots like me fall into the trap cause unfortunately I do care … but at the end of the day … I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think ... to honor myself ... and value myself is the only way to something we all seek ... Self love … value of self ✨, and passing that on to every person I encounter !!! Here’s me in yellow being a fucking ray of sunshine in YELLOW … life is short … so smile like there’s no tomorrow 😊☀️💛 !!!♬ Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
9. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares her friends, like Becky G, Marc Anthony,Anitta, and more, reactions to her engagement with Guaynaa.
@lelepons
FORGOT TO POST THIS🥺❤️🥺 (wait for the end🤣🤣🤣) @Becky G @TINI @Natti Natasha @Marc Anthony @KeniaOs @hannahstocking @Anitta @Bella Thorne @nicolegarcia @Logan Paul @EMILIA @domelipa @Juanpa Zurita @James Charles @Isadoraaa :)) @Twan♬ original sound - Lele Pons
10. Kylie Jenner
King Kylie shares behind-the-scenes footage of The Kardashians Season 2 photoshoot.