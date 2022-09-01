This tattoo artist gave his seatmate a tattoo during their flight and it became a viral moment

Have you ever thought about getting a tattoo and then a tattoo artist randomly appears next to you? Well, this is what happened to a lucky woman mid-flight.

This unforgettable experience happened when Asher, a California tattoo artist, who goes by the handle ‘Lucky boy tattoos,’ started making conversation with the passenger sitting right next to him. The woman complimented his tattoos, “so at first, I jokingly brought up that I had all of my tattoo equipment with me,” he said.

©luckyboytattoo / Via tiktok





“So I sat down next to someone who told me they were stressed about finding a place to get tattooed on their trip,” the artist wrote in a now-viral TikTok, explaining how it all happened.

Asher had all the necessary equipment with him in his carry-on luggage, and asked the passenger if she wanted to get a tattoo while on their flight, to which she agreed.

©luckyboytattoo / Via tiktok





“We followed all sanitization protocols including prep, clean-up and disposal. We even asked the flight attendants, who gave us the go-ahead!” he revealed on TikTok, showing footage of the wrist tattoo.

“At first, it was just a casual suggestion, but as we continued talking, it seemed like she was very eager and comfortable with that experience, and she seemed to be looking for adventure on the trip,” the artist told BuzzFeed.