Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat

Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician, and is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.

This 9-year old Shih Tzu mix has over 12 million views in her recent video, dancing side to side while her owner gives her a happy beat. “My happy little girl,” her owner wrote on TikTok, showing how excited her pup gets when she gets home from work.

A different video shows Tony having a dancing party with some friends, as her owner’s band ‘Castles In Spain’ plays in the background.

Fans of the talented pup are always thrilled to see her dance moves, with one person writing “I’m sobbing over this adorable baby and I love her so much” and someone else commenting “I love finding out that other pet owners sing silly little songs to their pets too.”

“I’m going to watch this every time I’m sad,” one person wrote, to which Tony’s owner responded “I hope you’re not sad very often but I love that my little girl makes you happy.”

But this is not the first time Tony has gone viral for her happy dance, as she is known on TikTok for her moves, having more videos that have surpassed the 1 million views.