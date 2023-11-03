Arnold Schwarzenegger name-checks El Camino de Santiago in his book

Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed some of the best lessons he’s learned in his life in his new book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.” One of these discusses the importance of having a clear vision in life, where he name checks El Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, a historic trail located in Spain that’s been traveled by people since medieval times.

El Camino de Santiago is mentioned on the first chapter of Schwarzenegger’s book. In it, he recommends going on walks, which can help you think and reflect, resulting in some of your best ideas and solutions for your problems.

Schwarzenegger uses the story of Jono Lineen’s pilgrimage at the Camino to present a point to his readers. While on his walk, Lineen realized that his job wasn’t making him happy and that he needed to make a change. Schwarzenegger reveals that over 300.000 from all over the world make the piligrimage, with most of them doing it for reasons that are unrelated to their religion, instead, using the walk for inspiration, to prompt change in their lives, and more.

Schwarzenegger’s lessons on “Be Useful”

Schwarzenegger discusses various topics in his book, making revelations about his life while providing readers with advice on how to become a better version of themselves. Schwarzenegger discussed his divorce from Maria Shriver and how the scandal left him “face down in the mud.”

“I had to decide whether it was worth it to clean myself up and start the slow climb out, or to just give up,” he wrote. He also discussed his complex relationship with his father, three open heart surgeries, and more

