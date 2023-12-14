This Jennifer Lopez project was one of the most-watched movies of the year

Jennifer Lopez was involved in one of the most succesful movies released this past year. Surprisingly, “The Mother,” which dropped on Netflix in May of this year, was one of this year’s most succesful films. According to a Netflix report, the film was viewed for 249.9 million hours, making it one of the year’s top hits alongside titles like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Jennifer Lopez in “The Mother”

The numbers were reported by Netflix’s first engagement report, which show in depth stats on over 18,000 titles housed in the streamer. It estimated that 127 million households and over 250 million people watched “The Mother” in its first six weeks on Netflix. According to the report, the movie is officially Netflix’s biggest success this year.

While “The Mother’s” success on Netflix doesn’t mean that the film would have as big of a hit in theaters, it does indicate good things for Lopez and her upcoming Netflix projects. She is set to star in “Atlas” alongside Simu Liu, a sci-fi film that’s expected to be released at some point in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix partnership

Jennifer Lopez is making moves in front and behind the camera. A couple of years ago, it was announced that she signed a deal with Netflix to produce a string of films and projects under her production company, Nuyorican Productions.

“For years, she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love,” said Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV at Netflix.