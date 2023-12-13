Jennifer Lopez steps out in plade lace dress and peekaboo bra: See her stunning Birkin bag

Jennifer Lopez was photographed out and about in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star, who recently showed off her festive Christmas decorations, stepped out in a chic ensemble after her workout session.

JLo was spotted looking as glamorous as ever wearing a dark ensemble, which consisted of a deep purple plaid dress featuring a lace trim. She paired the look with black stiletto heel boots and her eye-catching black Birkin bag.

The singer is known for looking stylish on and off the carpet and this was not the exception. She styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and wore dark sunglasses and small hoop earrings as she walked to her car.

And while this was a dark outfit, Jennifer has been all about festive looks this season, most recently recreating Taylor Swift’s red lip, explaining to her fans and followers that it is one of her favorite holiday looks.

“When I think of red lips, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani. I think of Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie, too,” she said in a recent video posted on her Instagram. This is not the first time Jennifer has shown her admiration for Taylor, as she previously described her as her Woman of The Year.

JLo also shared a glimpse of her stunning Christmas decorations, which include a gold-themed Christmas tree this year. The performer took it to another level by showing off her holiday look, which perfectly matched her decorations and even included a white skirt with a gold pattern and metallic heels.