Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, are officially...official.

Two weeks after E! News confirmed that the actor and the Sports Illustrated model are dating, they made their debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27.

It was a big night for Garfield, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in tick, tick…BOOM! For the occassion, he wore an all-black suit with silver pinstripe detail paired with a black button-down. As for Alyssa, she matched her man in a black blazer with matching pants, complete with a white ruffle button-down shirt underneath.

The couple’s first official date night in the spotlight comes a few weeks after they were spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu, California on February 13. At the time, eye witnesses told E! News they “were certainly happy in each other’s company and not hiding anything.”

Unfortunately for fans, Garfield and his girlfriend didn’t walk the red carpet together--but a lot of other Hollywood favorites did! Check out some of the cute couples who attended the 2022 SAG Awards together last night: