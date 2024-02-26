Selena Gomez reveals she’s working on ‘new version’ of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez is opening up about her awaited new series. Gomez is returning to the “Wizards of Waverly Place” universe, the Disney series that launched her career. She was a guest at “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she discussed that the series was something new.

“It’s gonna be really fun,” she said about the series, also listing some of the things that made her want to return to it. “I was excited to bring the characters back. It’s not a reboot. It’s gonna be a different version, I guess, so I’m excited for you guys to see it.”

Despite all of the changes that people can expect, Gomez promised that there would still be wizards. “I am the family wizard,” she said.

“The Wizards of Waverly Place” launched she she was 15 years old, making her into a Disney star overnight. The series follows a family of wizards that live in the Greenwich area of New York. Gomez plays Alex, one of three siblings who come into their wizard abilities and must train in order to become the family wizard. At the end of the series, Alex ended up taking the mantle, beating out her brothers Max (Jake T. Austin) and Justin (David Henrie).

More about ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ series

The new series of “The Wizards of Waverly Place” will follow Justin in new adventures and a new setting. It appears Gomez is scheduled to appear as a guest star on the series’ pilot episode. THe series’ official synopsis follows is set after “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.”

Gomez is also one of the series producers.

