Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and more

NYSNC was battling for their lives after Hot Ones

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Summer is over, but the fun is continuing on TikTok. It’s been an exciting week online, with celebrities taking to social media to share a glimpse into their exciting lives. Get the weekend started with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez makes it clear she doesn’t have a boyfriend and sends good vibes for those who do.


2. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake shares a look at how NSYNC’s appearance on Hot Wings affected them physically and mentally.


3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion shares an epic gym recap, and shares some of her grueling workouts.


4. Cardi B

Cardi B dances and sings her song “Bongos” in a gas station in a low quality video.

@iamcardib

Life after Bongos get stuck in ya head 😂

♬ Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a behind the scenes look of her ‘Prada Day’ at Milan Fashion week.

6. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and her crew put on wigs and channel Britney Spears’ love of Pepsi.

@khloékardashian 🎰 @Ash K HOLM @Andrew Fitzsimons ♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian

 

7. Anna Lunoe

DJ Anna Lunoe, who is currently on tour, flirts with the hot new barista.


8. Lance Bass

Lance Bass and the rest of NSYNC recreate one of their iconic photos. The band has fans hopeful they will announced a reunion world tour soon.

@lancebass

Almost like we’ve done this before

♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan


9. North West

North West and her mom Kim Kardashian makes a chaotic video with Smurf Cat.

@kimandnorth

Smurf cat goes crazy 💙🤍

♬ The Spectre - Alan Walker

10. Madonna

Madonna shows off her braids.



