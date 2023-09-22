Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and more

Summer is over, but the fun is continuing on TikTok. It’s been an exciting week online, with celebrities taking to social media to share a glimpse into their exciting lives. Get the weekend started with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez makes it clear she doesn’t have a boyfriend and sends good vibes for those who do.
2. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake shares a look at how NSYNC’s appearance on Hot Wings affected them physically and mentally.
@justintimberlake
Preheating♬ Oh No - Kreepa
3. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion shares an epic gym recap, and shares some of her grueling workouts.
@theestallion Gym recap 💪🏽 also this jersey mix of #BONGOS♬ Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) [DJ SpinKing & DJ Taj Jersey Club Mix] - Cardi B
4. Cardi B
Cardi B dances and sings her song “Bongos” in a gas station in a low quality video.
@iamcardib
Life after Bongos get stuck in ya head 😂♬ Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a behind the scenes look of her ‘Prada Day’ at Milan Fashion week.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — September 22
New Music Friday: Blink-182, Shakira, Fuerza Regida, Feid, Natti Natasha, Tokischa and more
Pet of the week: Paris Jackson and her adorable dog Koa walk the red carpet together
6. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and her crew put on wigs and channel Britney Spears’ love of Pepsi.
@khloékardashian 🎰 @Ash K HOLM @Andrew Fitzsimons ♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian
7. Anna Lunoe
DJ Anna Lunoe, who is currently on tour, flirts with the hot new barista.
@annalunoe omg do u think he likes meeee #flirt#immarried#mocha#sfo#ontour♬ original sound - annalunoe
8. Lance Bass
Lance Bass and the rest of NSYNC recreate one of their iconic photos. The band has fans hopeful they will announced a reunion world tour soon.
@lancebass
Almost like we’ve done this before♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
9. North West
North West and her mom Kim Kardashian makes a chaotic video with Smurf Cat.
@kimandnorth
Smurf cat goes crazy 💙🤍♬ The Spectre - Alan Walker
10. Madonna
Madonna shows off her braids.