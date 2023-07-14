Kevin Costner’s ex can’t move any items from their home, judge rules

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce continues to develop. The couple, that shares three children and were together for over two decades, is engaged in a back and forth through their lawyers. A judge has ruled that Baumgartner must first have Costner’s approval before removing any items from the home they once sheared.

The items include furniture, appliances, artwork, and more, according to a TMZ report. Baumgartner is free to do what she wants with her clothing, handbags, and jewelry. The news comes after Costner claimed in court documents that Baumgartner had “shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.” Documents also claimed Baumgartner paid her divorce lawyer with a credit card that Costner pays off and that is normally used to pay for family charges.

Last week, judges ruled that Baumgartner has until July 31st to leave their home, as accorded in the couple’s prenup. She’d remained in the home and argued that it was the place where their kids had grown up and didn’t want to relocate them.

Costner will continue to pay almost $130,000 a month in child support to Baumgartner, a fee that his lawyers are trying to reduce. She’d previously requested $248,000 a month, a sum that Costner’s lawyers deemed as “inflated.”

Baumgartner and Costner shared three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

