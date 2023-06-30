Kevin Costner counters wife’s child support — claims she spent $188k a month on plastic surgery

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce proceedings are growing even more complicated. Newly filed court documents show that Costner is not willing to pay for the temporary child support that Baumgartner requested, with his lawyers claiming that she’s asking for more money in order to pay her own habits, which include plastic surgery and personal trainer appointments.

©GettyImages



Kevin Costner at the pre-Grammy gala

Yahoo Entertainment obtained the court documents and report that Costner’s lawyers wrote that Baumgartner’s child support demand of $248,000 a month is unrelated to the kids’ expenses. Lawyers claim Baumgartner’s expenses over the past year included "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month."

"Christine’s list of the minor children's 'needs' for purposes of child support is inflated and grossly inaccurate," reads the document. “Christine fails to meet her burden to establish that child support above guideline is necessary to meet the children’s reasonable needs." It goes on to claim that Baumgartner included personal trainers in the child support lists.

"The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does. The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine – not the children,” read the documents.

©GrosbyGroup



Baumgartner in June

US Weekly reports that Costner claims he can’t cover Baumgartner’s demands due to the conclusion of “Yellowstone” and thus earning less money. “I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” said Costner via court documents. “The fixed amount ‘pay or play’ and episodic compensation I received has ceased. Now, any compensation I earn from Yellowstone will derive only from my back-end contractual participation rights, which amounts are not fixed.”

He claimed that he couldn’t afford her demands without liquidating assets and offered to continue to pay $51,940 a month for child support. He also offered to pay for the kids’ health insurance, their extracurriculars, their daughter’s private school tuition, and their son’s car costs.

Costner and Baumgartner share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayden, 14, and Grace, 13.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...