How to watch Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ online?

To say that the fifth season of “Yellowstone” has had a complex rollout would be an understatement. The Kevin Costner-led series, which is one of the most watched programs in the U.S., will face a rapid conclusion due to some behind-the-scenes drama, with fans anxious to know the fate of their favorite characters.

Here’s how you can stream part one of the new season:

When will the episodes be available?

Eight episodes of season five will be available today, May 25th, right ahead of the holiday weekend. You can stream them on Peacock.

Are there more episodes coming?

The new season needs five more episodes to conclude its run. This batch of episodes was supposed to be released in the summer, but due to delays, they’ll now be released in November of this year.

What is going on behind the scenes?

Various publications and sources close to production have spoken about the rumored tension that exists between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the series. This situation has prompted the speedy conclusion of the series. The series will continue with a sequel, rumored to star Matthew McConaughey and some of the original cast members of the series.

What’s up with Kevin Costner?

©GettyImages



Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Costner had rumoredly been dragging his feet with the production of “Yellowstone,” failing to show up to set and prioritizing “Horizon,” another Western project that he’s developing. Making matters worse is the fact that his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, abruptly announced their divorce. He was apparently stunned by the news.

Related Video: Harrison Ford's emotional moment at Cannes Film Festival Loading the player...