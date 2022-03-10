Kelly Clarkson finalizes divorce, will pay ex-husband $1.3 million plus spousal and child support

Kelly Clarkson has officially finalized her controversial divorce with Brandon Blackstock, two years after announcing their split.

The 39-year-old singer, who recently revealed she is changing her name to Kelly Brianne, agreed to a settlement with the 45-year-old music manager, following a series of difficult decisions during the divorce process.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon detailed the terms of the agreement, including shared joint legal custody of their kids, 7-year-old River and 5-year-old Remington. Kelly has been granted primary custody in Los Angeles, while Blackstock will be with them one weekend a month.

The TV host will pay Blackstock $45,600 per month in child support and an additional amount of $1.3 million. She will also be paying $115,000 monthly in spousal support until 2024 and will make a one-time payment of $50,000 to reimburse him for their children’s private air travel costs.

Another subject of discussion during the divorce had been the $10.4 million Montana property the former couple shared, where Blackstock is currently living. Now it has been revealed that Kelly will keep the ranch, and her ex-husband has been allowed to rent the property until June 1, paying his ex-wife $12,500 per month.

The singer started her romance with Blackstock in 2011, announcing their engagement in December 2012, and marrying October 20, 2013. The pair welcomed daughter River Rose in 2014, and son Remington in April 2016.

Kelly filed for divorce in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences, and addressed the situation in her talk show at the time, “What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts,” referring to her children.