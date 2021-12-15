Is Kelly Clarkson ready to start dating again?

Kelly Clarkson is coming back stronger than ever! The singer has been open with her fans about her love life, following her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she might be ready to start getting back into the dating game.

The Emmy-winner talked about her thoughts on romance during her latest episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ with Andy Cohen, revealing their experiences going on dates.

Andy admitted, “When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch. It’s a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?” to which Kelly agreed that it is “a clever way of picking the weeds,” adding she is “not good at that.”

The talented artist confessed she is always the person that thinks “Oh, I don‘t know. Maybe they were having an off day,” revealing to Andy she has yet to master the art of dating, “We should hang out so that rubs off (on me),” she laughed.

She also says she prefers daytime dates, with Andy stating cocktail bars are a perfect place for first dates. “I don‘t know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don’t know if I‘m willing to invest in an evening with you yet,” Kelly explained, as she is taking it slowly, joking “I’ll be single forever.”