Kelly Clarkson sweats in front of Sandra Bullock and they might be best friends now

Kelly Clarkson has come in close contact with a lot of famous celebrities since she became one herself but there was one person she couldn’t contain her excitement for, Sandra Bullock. Bullock joined her on The Kelly ClarksonShow and their interview is non-stop compliments and laughter. To summarize the episode in Bullock‘s words, “So she ﻿called me a wh**e, and she’s happy my parents are dead.”

Right at the start of the interview, it was clear that Clarkson had come face to face with one of her icons. She couldn’t stop giggling, “I’m nervous! I’m sweating.” “I can’t even look at you for a long time,” the singer said as she aired out her armpits.

The moms talked about their parenting styles when it comes to homework and technology and Bullock vented about how her son Louis learned things online that he shouldn’t have. Then the conversation got dark and hilarious.

Bullock told the host, “My parents were good singers. They’re dead” and the nervous host responded, “That’s cool.” The witty actress responded, “That they’re dead?” And an already sweating Clarkson responded, “No! That they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead.” “I’m sweating,” she reiterated.

Bullock is currently promoting her new movie The Unforgivable, and Clarkson asked, “Are you good at forgiving?” The actress went back to her dead parents and responded, “No. I have not forgiven my parents for dying.”

As for the wh**e joke, Clarkson tried asking her a question but her hand motions got both of their attention because it looked like she was on an imaginary DJ turntable. Clarkson tried to say the word “or” which made Bullock quip, “Did you just call me a whore?”

Clarkson could not hold back her laughter as she jumped out of her seat hysterically. “It’s uncanny how close to like my friends you are,” Clarkson said. “Your friends are whores as well?” Bullock replied which made the singer nod as she laughed so hard she couldn’t breathe. The Kelly Clarkson show shared the clip on Instagram and fans couldn’t get enough of the new besties, “my GOD I never knew I needed them to be besties but now the world needs it” one person wrote. Watcht the full clip below: