Kelly Clarkson reveals how she lost weight after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic

Kelly Clarkson began making headlines after her incredible weight loss transformation. Although many people on social media said she is another celebrity benefiting from semaglutide injections, she revealed that being diagnosed as pre-diabetic prompted her to move and eat healthier.

During a January 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old host and singer shared more details about her physical change. “Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” she told guest Kevin James after he told her she looked great. “That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight.”

“But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” she quipped. “And then I waited two years, and then I was like, OK, I’ll do something about it.”

Clarkson previously shared with People that her recent weight loss combines motherhood and healthy habits. The star said her on-the-go activities with her kids — daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7 — helped her shed the extra pounds.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she told the publication. “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Kelly’s diet also impacted her weight. “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — for a couple of years, I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” she quipped.