Why Kelly Clarkson is changing her name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is officially changing her name, filing legal documents to change her last name from Clarkson to Brianne, amid the difficult divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The singer and TV host wants to be known by only her first and middle name, declaring that she has “a desire” to use her middle name as her last name, as her new name would “fully reflect” who she is.

And while the beloved artist has yet to address her name change or mention the process on her talk show, a court hearing has already been scheduled for March 28.

The acclaimed singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage and two children, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander.

Kelly was granted primary physical custody, and was later ordered to pay her ex-husband $200,000 per month in spousal and child support, however it was reported that Blackstock initially requested $436,000 a month.

A close source to the singer revealed to People, “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward,” explaining that, “She’s enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”