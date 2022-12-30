Elsa Pataky looks stunning in a bikini over Christmas holiday

Elsa Pataky shared a look at her Christmas plans, which she spent with her family on a beach in Fiji. She spent the holidays in Tavarua, a beach resort in Fiji, accompanied by her husband and children.

Pataky shared two posts of her stay in Fiji, showing her followers what her and her family have been up to. The photos show her enjoying the island and spending time with her husband and children, with one photo showing her and Hemsworth playfully dancing on the beach. Another photo shows her in a black bikini, looking fit and stunning. ”Bye Bye Tavarua!! Best surf ever!” she captioned the post.

A previous post shows Pataky and Hemsworth kissing by a palm tree, with Hemsworth wearing a Santa Claus hat and Pataky wearing pink bikini. Photos also show them hanging out with a man dressed as Santa Claus and with their children having fun. “Merry Christmas to all from our favourite island!!”

The Pataky-Hemsworths were joined by Luke Hemsworth, his wife Samantha, and their children. This vacation marks the first instance where Chris Hemsworth takes a break with his family following the announcement he made where he shared he would be taking a break from acting.

“It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. Still, he said the news “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”