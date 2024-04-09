The real James Bond: Porfirio Rubirosa, the Dominican man who inspired Agent 007

Few fictional characters command as much attention and admiration in the world of espionage and intrigue as James Bond. Created by Ian Fleming, Bond epitomizes the suave, sophisticated spy with a penchant for danger and romance. But what if we told you that the inspiration behind this iconic character wasn’t a British secret agent but rather a Dominican diplomat, playboy, and racecar driver named Porfirio Rubirosa?

Porfirio Rubirosa, born on January 22, 1909, in San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic, led a life that seemed lifted straight from the pages of a spy novel. His upbringing was privileged, and he came from an upper-middle-class Criollo family with roots stretching back to Catalonia and Italy. His father, Pedro María Rubirosa, was a diplomat, while his mother, Ana Ariza Almánzar, hailed from the provincial elite.

©GettyImages



Portrait taken on July 14, 1959 shows Dominican diplomat and Chief of the Dominican Embassy Porfirio Rubirosa.

Rubirosa’s early years were spent in Paris, France, where his father served as the Chief of the Dominican Embassy. Here, he was exposed to the world of luxury and sophistication that would come to define his adult life. Despite initially studying law upon his return to the Dominican Republic, Rubirosa’s adventurous spirit led him to enlist in the military.

However, not his military career would earn Rubirosa his place in history; it was his exploits as an international playboy and rumored spy. Rubirosa’s charm and charisma were legendary, earning him the admiration of women from Hollywood starlets to European heiresses. His alleged list of lovers includes major 20th-century celebrities such as Zsa Zsa Gabor, Marilyn Monroe, Ava Gardner, and Rita Hayworth.

©GettyImages



Porfirio Rubirosa and Zsa Zsa Gabor toast each other while musicians serenade them at Czardes Restaurant, 307 East. 79th Street.

Rubirosa’s romantic conquests were matched only by his extravagant lifestyle

He was known for his love of fast cars, high-stakes polo matches, and lavish parties. However, rumors circulated about Rubirosa’s possible involvement in espionage under Trujillo’s dictatorship, casting a shadow over his glamorous image.

Despite his multiple marriages, Rubirosa’s unions with wealthy and powerful women advanced his social status. His marriages included alliances with some of the wealthiest women in the world, such as Doris Duke and Barbara Hutton, from whom he received substantial settlements upon divorce.

©GettyImages



Playboy Porfirio Rubirosa with Tobacco Heiress Doris Duke

Tragically, Rubirosa’s life came to an abrupt end on July 5, 1965, when he crashed his Ferrari 250 GT cabriolet into a tree in the Bois de Boulogne after a night of celebration in Paris. He was 56 years old.

©GettyImages



French actress Odile Rodin attends the funeral ceremony of her husband diplomat Porfirio Rubirosa on July 8, 1965 at the cemetery of Marnes-la-Coquette, near Paris.

Porfirio Rubirosa lived a life full of excitement, glamour, and intrigue, and his name continues to be synonymous with adventure and desire even today. His legacy continues to inspire and captivate imaginations all over the world. As for whether a Dominican actor could be the next James Bond, it’s certainly possible—after all, the entertainment world is full of surprises!