Suri Cruise approves of her mom Katie Holmes’ new boyfriend

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten’s relationship is getting serious. According to a source, Wooten has met Holmes’ 16 year old daughter, Suri Cruise, and has received her important stamp of approval.

The source spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that Cruise approves of her mother’s relationship, something that has always been Holmes’ top priority. “Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” said the source.

They also claim Holmes is very careful with her daughter and how she learns news, especially those of a personal nature. She broached the topic of her new relationship long before the media got a hold of it. “Suri is 16, she’s grown up in the spotlight, Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids,” said the source.

Wooten and Holmes at this year’s Moth Ball.

Holmes and Wooten made their relationship public a couple of months ago, when the two were photographed while on a walk in Central Park. The photos show the two happy and laughing, stopping by to kiss as they strolled through the park. The couple later met up with Holmes’ mother and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They later made their red carpet debut, attending The Moth’s Silver Ball together. Since, they’ve been photographed plenty of times, whether walking on the street or supporting each other on their personal projects.