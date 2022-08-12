Cardi B’s natural hair is longer and shinier than ever! What’s her secret?

Cardi B never plays when it comes to taking good care of her natural hair. Although the rapper tends to wear wigs for her videos and red carpets, she always makes sure her mane isn’t suffering from chemical processes or flat iron heat.

The Dominican descent star took to social media to show how long and shiny is her hair after styling it. “My hair. No tape-ins,” the award-winning star captioned a video. Cardi also shared a before and after the video.

The mom-of-two received many compliments from her fans. “Cardi coming through with the inches,” a person wrote. “This is probably the longest her hair has ever been in life. I can’t wait until I get to this point. Taking care of your hair goes a long way,” another one said. While a third added, “She looks absolutely BEAUTIFUL.”

©Cardi B





During the 2018 Met Gala, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showed her natural curls with the help of few more inches. “All I thought about was just royal, queen, mother Mary because I was pregnant,” mentioned Cardi in a previous interview for Vogue. “I really wanted to do that, but a modern version... I love when my real hair is out... It was like a lion. I just feel so beautiful, I feel so natural, I feel like that represents me.”

Cardi B’s secret to a long and shiny hair

The star loves turning to natural ingredients to enhance her hair routines. In 2020, she showed her Instagram followers how she makes her a hair mask with things she already have inside her fridge.

Paying homage to her Dominican and Caribbean roots, the Bronx native revealed she was making a hair mask to help moisture her and her daughter Kulture’s hair. “This is avocado in the bowl, and I just finished putting the argan oil in,” she demonstrated to her followers. “I’m gonna put in mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil - I know it’s a lot of oil, but my baby girl’s hair gotta be really hydrated like mine - and I’m about to put egg and honey in,” said Cardi.

©Cardi B





The Domincian-Trinidadian beauty then added in avocado oil, a “big chunky scoop” of mayonnaise, a little honey, an egg, another avocado, and a lot of black castor oil. Before putting all the ingredients into a blender to achieve a smoother mixture, she jokingly said “It‘s really hard to take avocado chunks off your head.”

“This is really how my hair is - this is my hair texture,” she told viewers while showing off her long natural hair. ”My daughter‘s hair is curly, but mine doesn’t get curly at all, it’s just straight like this, but I still need moisture. It’s a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair.”