Cardi B con cabello negro, largo y liso con pestañas ultra largas y pobladas©Getty Images

Eyelashes likeCardiB's? This is her secret...

Learn the trick to sporting dense eyelashes like the “Bodak Yellow” singer

HOLA! USA

CardiB's personality makes her stand out wherever she goes, but her striking look with long and dense eyelashes also catches our attentions. Undoubtedly, extensions and cosmetics are essential to achieve that dimensional effect we crave. Cardi's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl has revealed to Refinery29 some of the tricks the songstress prefers when it comes to showing off those ultra powerful strands. We're here to tell you all about it...

Cardi B con pestañas de muñeca y blazer blanco©Getty Images
GALLERYGallery
Cardi B sports doll eyelashes that match her style
Related:

CardiB's favorite eyeliner costs less than $5

What's the secret?


The makeup artist reveals that Cardi "likes very full eyelashes because her eyes are small." The Dominican belleza also uses double extensions, which allow her to highlight her eyes and achieve a doll look instantly. For this, the singer relies on Lilly Lashesy Goddess ($20), cross-linked extensions of mink hair that are reusable for up to 15 times, ultralight, and they mold and blend perfectly with natural eyelashes, which allow for an impeccable and effortless filling appearance.

Cardi B con su maquilladora Erika La ‘Pearl©@erika_lapearl_mua
GALLERYGallery
The celeb's makeup artist reveals the trick of using double extensions

In addition, the expert says that curling and applying mascara on the eyelashes before placing the extensions is advisable in order to enhance the effect. There are other options with similar characteristics in the market to be considered, such as: Arison Lashes 3D Mink Fur Fake Eyelashes ($9.49), Veleasha Lashes Strip 5D Mink Hair High Volume ($10.88), and Huapan Cosmetics Alluring 3D & 4D Mink Fur False Eyelashes ($12.99).

Lilly Lashesy Goddess©Lily Lashes
GALLERYGallery
Lilly Lashesy Goddess are the songstress' favorite false eyelashes

Application of the extensions


It is recommended to carefully remove the false eyelashes from the case, dislodging them from the corners and then bringing them towards the eyes to measure their size. If they are too long, you can cut them at one end until they fit the natural shape of your eyes. Place a thin layer of glue on the band of the extensions and let dry for 30 minutes. Then place the falsies on above the lash line and voilà!

Cardi B con cabello recogido pestañas llamativas y vestido blanco©Getty Images
GALLERYGallery
Cardi B likes ultra dense eyelashes to enhance her eyes
Related:

Kendall Jenner goes blonde for London Fashion Week and it´s fierce

Maintenance for the eyelashes 


Maintenance is pretty simple. You should try not to wet them and remove them once your event is over. It is not recommended to pull them off, instead, lift them by the band on the side and never by the center. To clean them, simply use a clean, spongy brush and then store them in their protective box. With the help of some tweezers, you can remove the remnants of glue and they will be impeccable for your next use.

Loading the player...

You already know the secret to sporting this eye-popping look. Are you ready to flutter those lashes like Cardi B?

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more