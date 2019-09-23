Eyelashes likeCardiB's? This is her secret...
Cardi B stands out both for her extravagant personality and for her doll-like eyelashes.
Her secret? Double extensions, as revealed by her makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, to Refinery29.
Lilly Lashesy Goddess ($20) are the celeb's favorite fake eyelashes.
Another trick is curling and applying mascara to the original eyelashes before placing the fake ones. This enhances the effect to look like the songstress.
Get ready to show off your striking eyes with long, dense eyelashes like Cardi B. What are you waiting for?
