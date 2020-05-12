Cardi B explains why she loves to wear her natural hair and we totally get it

Cardi B is the queen of bold wigs and eye-catching hair colors. From pink waves to giant hair bows to thigh-length red wigs, the I Like It singer knows how to coif her hair with elaborate hairstyles. However, the Dominican star is shifting to a more natural look. “I love when my real hair is out... It was like a lion. I just feel so beautiful; I feel so natural. I feel like that represents me,” shared Cardi in a recent interview. Though she is known for her quintessential and ever-changing hair looks, Cardi revealed she wants to embrace her voluminous curls and real locks.

©@iamcardib



Cardi B said she likes her natural hair because it represents her

During the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi stepped out of her comfort zone with a lioness-hairstyle alongside designer Jeremy Scott. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed in the interview she had specific ideas of how she wanted her hair to look on the red carpet. For the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cardi showed her natural curls with the help of few more inches. “All I thought about was just royal, queen, mother Mary because I was pregnant,” mentioned Cardi in a previous interview for Vogue. “I really wanted to do that, but a modern version... I love when my real hair is out... It was like a lion. I just feel so beautiful, I feel so natural, I feel like that represents me.”

The rapper also confessed she needed some extensions to get the big volume for the event. “She was dead set that she wanted to have this hair and this volume. So, she went that direction, and again, I think she was completely right,” Jeremy mentioned.

©@iamcardib



Cardi B wore natural curls during the 2018 Met Gala

The 27-year old singer also made sure to find the red lipstick to match her gown during the fashion event. “Us women, we are very specific about red. So, we decided to do a red lip, and I just felt like the red didn’t match. It wasn’t the red that I wanted, so my make-up artist was running back and forth getting different types of reds to match the jewels on the dress and the crown... just the little things set everything off,” she added. While she continues to debut her amazing wigs, Cardi looks amazing with her natural curls, and we are looking forward to more appearances with her natural hair.