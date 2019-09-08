Cardi B's slick eyeliner look look is no longer a beauty secret, as her makeup artist, Erika La Pearl revealed to Refinery29 that the black gel eyeliner is the best ally to make an impeccable and bold cat eye that will last all day long.

The best part? Cardi's favorite brand is very accessible, a drugstore find that she tried once and never stopped using. “We used Rimmel ScandalEyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner on a shoot, and it stayed all day. I thought, 'Dang, this is really good,' and we've stuck with it since,” Erika said.

So here's the fabulous (and affordable!) eyeliner, and similar options that will allow you to emulate Cardi B’s style.