Christina Aguilera will be honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her extensive philanthropic work, as informed by Billboard and Telemundo. The Latina international superstar will take the opportunity to connect again with the Hispanic audience and take the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards to make a special presentation.

Fans of Aguilera will enjoy her music and more talented artists performing live on Telemundo on September 29, beginning at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. The coveted event will also air simultaneously on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The Billboard Spirit of Hope Award was created in honor of Selena Quintanilla. It is presented to stars who, beyond their artistic achievements, have devoted extraordinary time and effort to civic, community, and humanitarian purposes beyond music.

Previous recipients of the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award include Carlos Santana, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, El General, Emmanuel, Gloria Estefan, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Los Tigres del Norte, Luis Fonsi, Maná, Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón, Ricardo Montaner, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Soraya and Willy Chirino.

Christina Aguilera has an incredible career that spans decades since the 90s. The Ecuadorian descent global sensation has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her only the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the charts in the ‘90s, ’00s, and ‘10s.

The singer-songwriter has received multiple accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, most recently, the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021. She was also the only artist under 30 to be included in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Aguilera’s powerful voice has transcended the musical level to support different causes. Throughout the years, Christina has spoken openly about living in a home with domestic violence; therefore, she raised her voice to end the cycle of abuse. During her Las Vegas residency, she donated a portion of ticket proceeds to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter for victims of domestic violence in southern Nevada. In 2021, her Billboard NFT cover supported the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).