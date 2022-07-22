Christina Aguilera and Tini surprises fans with their new music video for ‘Suéltame’

Global superstar Christina Aguilera has been working on her trilogy. After releasing hit after hit, she surprises fans one more time with the official video for “Suéltame,” a new and sensual collaboration with Argentine pop star Tini.

The single, already available on all streaming platforms, was composed by Aguilera, TINI, and Kat Dahlia along with producers Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver, and co-produced by Afo Verde.

The official music video was directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and produced by Sara Greco under the production company Agüita, Inc.

The visuals feature Christina in a dining room surrounded by her team and family. She can see the reality behind people and how they want to take advantage of it. In the end, the snake and the venom end up killing her.

Last month, Christina Aguilera joined forces with Christian Nodal to release “Cuando me dé la Gana” as part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the Latina singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.

Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.

In January, the Grammy and Latin Grammy winner told HOLA! USA that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.

Recently, the Latina superstar announced she joined forces with MasterClass. Together they will release Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful abilities through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration, and an engaged community.

During the session, Aguilera will teach each member how to take their singing and performance to the next level by finding new meaning in their favorite songs, exploring their creative influences, and molding them into a profoundly personal version.