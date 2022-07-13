Christina Aguilera has a MasterClass on how to elevate your singing and stage presence

Attention singers! Now you can elevate your skills and stage presence with non-other than Christina Aguilera. The Latina superstar has joined forces with MasterClass. Anyone can learn from the world’s best across various subjects on this streaming platform.
Together they will release Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful abilities through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration, and an engaged community.
During the session, Aguilera will teach each member how to take their singing and performance to the next level by finding new meaning in their favorite songs, exploring their creative influences, and molding them into a profoundly personal version.
“Emotion and soul are the quintessential ingredients to a dynamic and impactful performance,” Aguilera said. “In my new session, I’m excited to teach the importance of being vulnerable in the studio and on stage and how it translates into a more powerful connection with an audience.”
To be part of this one-of-a-kind experience, you can enroll starting today; the session goes live on August 3. There is no age limit!
What’s going to happen during the session?
Aguilera will guide members through her creative process, from finding inspiration to making a song her own. Members will leave the session with a fine-tuned vocal warm-up and the opportunity to turn their creative vision into a final performance.
The session is broken down into five sections and a bonus chapter:
- Introduction: Aguilera shares her personal story and helps members design a comfortable space to boost creativity and preserve their energy to develop and grow as artists.
- Warm-Up: Aguilera will teach members the importance of properly warming up their vocal cords. She shares a custom vocal warm-up she created exclusively for the session and encourages members to practice it independently.
- Making a Song Your Own: Breaking down one of her favorite songs, “At Last” by Etta James, Aguilera will teach members how to analyze songs they love to develop a stronger emotional connection to the music they perform. Members will learn how to add their unique style to a chosen piece and share their first performance with the community.
- Final Performance: Members will prepare for their last recording by visualizing their performance through mood boards, journal entries, and collages. Members then translate their creative vision and record their most significant session performance.
- Conclusion: Aguilera offers additional advice for future performances and encourages members to continue to pursue their singing dreams.
- Bonus: Aguilera explores her latest Spanish-language album, La Fuerza, with artist and producer Jean Rodriguez. Members will learn the inspiration behind the vocal performances and ways to foster a soulful connection to music that transcends language.
“Christina’s incredible four-octave range and mastery of vocal techniques go hand in hand with the emotion and soul she brings to every performance,” said David Rogier, founder, and CEO of MasterClass. “Christina knows what it takes to connect with an audience. Her new session is the perfect companion to her original class, teaching members how to level up their skills as a singer and deliver performances that are sure to impress.”