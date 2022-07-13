Christina Aguilera has a MasterClass on how to elevate your singing and stage presence

Attention singers! Now you can elevate your skills and stage presence with non-other than Christina Aguilera. The Latina superstar has joined forces with MasterClass. Anyone can learn from the world’s best across various subjects on this streaming platform.

Together they will release Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful abilities through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration, and an engaged community.

During the session, Aguilera will teach each member how to take their singing and performance to the next level by finding new meaning in their favorite songs, exploring their creative influences, and molding them into a profoundly personal version.

“Emotion and soul are the quintessential ingredients to a dynamic and impactful performance,” Aguilera said. “In my new session, I’m excited to teach the importance of being vulnerable in the studio and on stage and how it translates into a more powerful connection with an audience.”

To be part of this one-of-a-kind experience, you can enroll starting today; the session goes live on August 3. There is no age limit!

What’s going to happen during the session?

Aguilera will guide members through her creative process, from finding inspiration to making a song her own. Members will leave the session with a fine-tuned vocal warm-up and the opportunity to turn their creative vision into a final performance.

The session is broken down into five sections and a bonus chapter: