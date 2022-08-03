Christina Aguilera brings the heat to Spain posing poolside in white bikini

Christina Aguilera is bringing all the summer vibes during her vacation in Spain! The singer is currently touring around Europe, performing in different cities and giving fans an incredible show.

After headlining Los Angeles Pride, Christina has been giving it all on the stage, even having fun with her team, as they travel all around the world. Recently posting a video of her entire crew lip syncing to her song ‘Vanity’ while on their next flight to Liverpool.

But the singer is also finding some time to relax after her performance, looking stunning while relaxing poolside in Spain, enjoying the sun in a white bikini and sharing a romantic kiss with her fiance Matthew Rutler.

“Loving me for me,” Christina wrote in one of the photos. She also shared a video showing her luxury villa for the summer, swimming and posing for the camera.

Fans of the musician are loving her new posts, with one person writing “She is EVERYTHING and more,” while someone else commented “Living your best life as you should,” adding “Spain loves you” and heart emojis.