Christina Aguilera takes her live show to Spain after 18 years of not performing in the European country

Christina Aguilera took her talent to Spain! The 41-year-old Latina Powerhouse entertained her fans at the Starlite Catalana Occidente in a futuristic metallic bodysuit and black latex thigh-high boots. Aguilera’s performance on July 25th comes after almost 18 years without performing in the European country.

Xtina took the opportunity to continue embracing her Latin and Hispanic roots and present her latest Spanish-language album, La Fuerza.

A week ago, the global superstar —which has been working on her trilogy —surprised fans with the official video for “Suéltame,” a new and sensual collaboration with Argentine pop star Tini.

The single, already available on all streaming platforms, was composed by Aguilera, TINI, and Kat Dahlia along with producers Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver, and co-produced by Afo Verde.

Last month, Christina Aguilera joined forces with Christian Nodal to release “Cuando me dé la Gana” as part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. In January, the Grammy and Latin Grammy winner told HOLA! USA that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during LA Pride’s Official In-Person Music Event “LA Pride In The Park” Presented by Christopher Street West (CSW) at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, the Latina superstar announced she is partnering with MasterClass. Together they will release Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful abilities through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration, and an engaged community.

During the session, Aguilera will teach each member how to take their singing and performance to the next level by finding new meaning in their favorite songs, exploring their creative influences, and molding them into a profoundly personal version.