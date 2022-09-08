Billboard’s ‘Cultura Clash’ series is back with in-depth, candid conversations about Latin culture and music

Billboard’s bold video series, Cultura Clash, is back for a second season! The show will have select episodes running on Telemundo, spotlighting marquee Latin artists and influencers as they engage in in-depth, candid conversations on the most pressing topics and issues in Latin culture and music.

Hosted by Latin music and culture executive and multimedia public figure AJ Ramos, the show will explore a wide range of subjects, including breaking gender norms, the role of sexuality in music, controversies over songwriting credits, and examining the evolution of Reggaeton lyrics.

For season two, Cultura Clash’s guests include Tainy, Lenny Tavarez, Jessie Reyez, Adriel Favela, Snow Tha Product, Guaynaa, Cazzu, Villano Antillano, Corina Smith, Dalex, Farina, Juhn, Dimelo Flow, Miky Woodz, and Lex Borrero.

“We’re so proud to be back for a second season with Cultura Clash,” said Billboards Chief Brand Officer Dana Droppo. “Billboard is committed to expanding its footprint in Latin music and culture. This video series is meant to inspire conversation while engaging the industry and fans to talk about critical topics. We are thrilled that it has resonated so deeply.”

“It has been a privilege to work on this series and elevate the conversation around Latin culture and entertainment,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer, Latin. “Over the last year, we have explored important subjects including breaking gender norms, the role of sexuality in music, controversies over songwriting credits, and examined the evolution of Reggaeton lyrics. It is incredible to have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most influential artists and creators on these weighty topics through the lens of Latin music and culture. I look forward to everyone seeing what we have in store this.”

Cultura Clash is executive produced by Billboard’s Lesley Corral, Lee Schneller, Shira Brown, and Leila Cobo and produced by Griselda Flores, Jessica Roiz, and Ingrid Fajardo.

The first three episodes will be run on Telemundo platforms starting Wednesday, September 7th, with each new episode premiering on Wednesdays. Subsequently, the show will run on Billboard.com and Billboard’s YouTube channel and social media, starting with a live episode at Billboard’s Latin Music Week on Wednesday, September 28th.