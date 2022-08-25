Ricky Martin’s ‘A Veces Bien y A Veces Mal’ is the only ballad in Billboard’s top 30

For the eighteenth time in his extraordinary career, Ricky Martin continues among the 10 Latin artists with the most no. 1’s in Billboard history. As part of his most recent EP Play, “A Veces Bien y A Veces Mal,” featuring Mexican pop group Reik, is the only ballad in the top 30.

This is the second time that the Grammys and Latin GRAMMYs recipient is placed at the top of the charts. The ballad is composed by Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Pedro Capó, Ignacio “kiko” Cibrían, Julio Ramírez Juvelo, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres.

In April, Ricky had another milestone in his career. The Puerto Rican sensation’s hit Livin’ La Vida Loca was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The song composed by Desmond Child and Draco Rosa is one of 25 pieces that were considered all-time cultural treasures worthy of preservation based on its cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.

Livin’ La Vida Loca marked a before and after in Latin crossover upon its release on March 23, 1999. The song sold over eight million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. It was also his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining for five weeks. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and the national library expressed pride in helping preserve the song through a press release.

Martin reflected on how the song generates the same reaction regardless of how many years have passed. “It’s a very powerful song that represents the fusion of Latin pop,” Martin said in Spanish. “It is an honor to be linked to this song that has an important page in the history of music because it was part of the first album recorded entirely digitally and it was also my first production made entirely in English. It is undoubtedly a song for history and I feel honored that it is receiving this recognition.”