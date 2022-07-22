Ricky Martin’s partner Jwan Yosef addresses accusations from Martin’s nephew

Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin’s husband, addressed the controversy that’s been plaguing their lives over the past few weeks. Following the dismissal of Martin’s abuse and incest allegations, Yosef shared a message of support for his partner.

“Truth prevails,” wrote Yosef on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Martin hugging and smiling at the camera. Yosef, like Martin, had remained silent throughout the court proceedings, due to the law forbidded them from speaking out about the incident publicly.

Martin shared a video where he explained his side of the story and defended himself against the dangerous allegations that his nephew accused him of, ones that could have led to his imprisonment if they were proven true.

According to Page Six, Martin’s nephew claimed he’d been involved in a relationship with Martin for eight months, that he was abused by him, and that Martin stalked him after they broke up.

“I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” said Martin in a video obtained by E! News. The video was shared following the dismissal of the case, when the allegations were withdrawn on a court hearing on July 21st.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends,” Martin continued.