Ricky Martin breaks silence after judge dismissed controversial case: ‘It has been so painful’

Ricky Martin is breaking his silence after enduring controversial allegations, now that a judge in Puerto Rico has dismissed all accusations and has temporarily lifted the restraining order previously imposed on the singer, after his nephew withdrew accusations of harassment, claiming a romantic relationship.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” the singer’s legal team stated. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

Ricky shared the statement on Instagram with the caption “Truth prevails,” letting all his fans and followers know that the allegations were completely false, and receiving words of encouragement from his celebrity friends, including Andy Cohen who commented in support, and his husband Jwan Yosef who wrote “Mi amor” with a heart emoji.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” the statement reads. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

“We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career,” attorneys Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Davila and Harry Massanet Pastrana declared.

In a separate video, Ricky opened up about the “painful” allegations: “Thank God these claims were proven to be false. I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

He also took a moment to send a message “to the person that was claiming this nonsense,” adding that he is looking forward to move on with his career and taking a moment to show appreciation for his fans and friends.

“I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal and how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back onstage,” Rick stated.

“I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and entertain, which is what I do best. Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”