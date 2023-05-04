Who is Çağatay Ulusoy? Netflix’s ‘The Tailor’ has viewers enthralled

Netflix has done it again with great content. The streaming service’s new series The Tailor has audiences around the world captivated. The Turkish show follows Peyami Dokumacı, played by Çağatay Ulusoy, a tailor who inherited the family business from his late grandfather.



Peyami is dealing with family secrets and his relationship with his best friend Demitri, (Salih Bademci) and a mysterious woman named Firuz (Şifanur Gül), who escapes captivity and shows up as a caregiver for his disabled father, Mustafa (Olgun Şimşek). The 7 episode series ends with a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if there will be a second season.



Who is Çağatay Ulusoy?

Ulusoy is a 32-year-old actor and model. He was born on September 23, 1990, in Istanbul, Turkey, and began his career in entertainment as a model. He later moved into acting, first rising to prominence in Turkey for his role as Emir Sarrafoğlu in the series “Adını Feriha Koydum” (I Named Her Feriha) from 2011 to 2012.

He’s had a very successful career appearing in several other Turkish TV series, like “Medcezir” (Tide) and “İçerde” (Inside), “Delibal” (Madly in Love). He has been awarded for his talent in the past and has two Golden Butterfly Awards for Best Actor.



©GettyImages



Seoul International Drama Awards 2014

The actor had a scary encounter with the law in 2013. He was reportedly among 30 Turkish actors, taken into custody for a drugs probe by Istanbul’s narcotics police. He was sentenced for the crime but in 2019 the 4th Criminal Chamber court repealed their charge of “trafficking drugs.”

The handsome star has 9 million followers on Instagram but is not very active on the platform. He usually posts trailers and achievements.

As for his love life, he was recently in a long-term relationship with Duygu Sarışın. They dated for about 3 years. CNN Turkey reported at the time that Sarışın did not want to live her relationship behind closed doors, so she broke up with him and left the house, per Albawaba.

Aside from acting, he loves sports. In a 2014 interview, he told GQ Turkey he is an avid basketball fan and plays it in his free time. He also used to play soccer as a child and said he still follows the sport.

He’s also taken on philanthropic endeavors. In 2014 the Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection (Koruncuk Vakfı), praised his donations of products grown in Komşuköy.

