Taylor Swift’s birthday party: Travis Kelce to throw ‘the best party possible’

Taylor Swift will be spending some quality time with her loved ones for her 34th birthday. The singer has had an incredible year following the success of her ‘Eras Tour,’ the premiere of her film, and dominating the charts.

Now Taylor will be enjoying her birthday surrounded by her closest friends, family members, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. As revealed by a close source to Us Weekly, Travis has some plans ready for the singer’s birthday, as he wants to show his appreciation for her.

The insider explained to the publication that Travis “wants to throw the best party possible” for Taylor, on Wednesday, December 13. “Money is not an object,” the source said, adding that he organized something with the singer’s “close friends” to make it even more special.

Taylor recently talked about her relationship with Travis, during an interview with TIME following her recognition of Person of the Year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, explaining that they “started hanging out right after that.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. … I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she said. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor and Travis have shown their support for each other in recent weeks, with the singer attending multiple Chiefs games, and the athlete attending her shows.